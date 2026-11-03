‘Mogging’ tops ‘firewave’ as Collins’ word of the year

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Every year, Collins lexicographers create a list of words that “reflect our ever-evolving language and the preoccupations of those who use it”.

LONDON – “Mogging”, a word meaning to outshine someone, often in appearance, was crowned word of the year by Collins English Dictionary on Nov 3 , beating “firewave” and “ghost jobs”.

According to the dictionary, “mogging” is a compliment meaning “the act of outshining or outperforming someone or something”, with the word spreading on social media in the past year.

It is believed to be rooted in the slang acronym AMOG (alpha male of the group), which was associated with bodybuilding culture before being adopted by manosphere and incel spaces that often promote misogynist beliefs.

But “mogging” has in recent months entered mainstream conversation, used by Gen Alpha and Gen Z to playfully describe someone looking more attractive, fashionable or cooler than another.

The word saw a 210% increase in usage in 2026 , the dictionary said in a press release.

“It’s a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and ‘mogging’ the rest of us , ” managing director Alex Beecroft said in a statement.

Every year, Collins lexicographers create a list of words that “reflect our ever-evolving language and the preoccupations of those who use it”.

Others in the running were “carspreading” – manufacturers making vehicles that are bigger with every new model – and “ghost jobs”, postings advertised without any intention to hire someone, driven by frustrations with the job market.

Also in contention was “Manchesterism”, the political philosophy associated by Andy Burnham, who became the British prime minister in July after a dramatic takeover, and “fricy”, food that is both fruity and spicy.

There was also “firewave”, referring to multiple wildfires that spread over a short period of time, and “bixie”, which is a haircut between a bob and a pixie cut.

“Look across the shortlist and the pattern is hard to miss,” a blog on the Collins website said. “In 2026, everything is surpassing something else: bigger cars (carspreading), hotter summers (firewave, hydration break), a politician who outmanoeuvred a prime minister (Manchesterism).”

The 2025 word of the year was “vibe coding”, which meant the use of artificial intelligence to tell a machine what you want instead of coding it yourself. AFP