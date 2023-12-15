Missing boy found in France expected to return to UK in next few days -UK police

FILE PHOTO: An undated still image shows Alex Batty, from Greater Manchester, Britain, who went missing in 2017, and has been found in France. Greater Manchester Police/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

LONDON - A teenager from Britain who was found in southern France after disappearing six years ago is expected to return to his family in northern England in the next few days, British police said on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were working with the French authorities to bring Alex Batty back to Britain.

"He's getting well cared for by the French authorities at the moment ... Our priority is to get him back to the UK and get him back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible, that is expected to happen over the next few days," GMP Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes told a press conference.

Batty - then 11 years old - disappeared during a trip with his mother and grandfather to Malaga, Spain, in 2017. The whereabouts of Batty's mother, is still unknown.

"We still have some work to do in establishing the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance and where he has been in all those years," Sykes said.

Sykes said Batty had spoken to his grandmother via video call on Thursday evening. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top