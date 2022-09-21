Missiles hit apartments in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, as Putin mobilises reservists

KHARKIV - Residents of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv found themselves under bombardment again on Wednesday after Russian missiles struck apartment blocks wounding at least one civilian just as Moscow announced an escalation in its war.

"Our area was relatively quiet, and now you see what happened," Ms Lyubov Grygorivna, 65, told AFP outside a badly damaged housing block.

Kharkiv, a major hub in the north-east just 40km south of the Russian border, was attacked on the first day of the Feb 24 invasion, but its Ukrainian defenders held out and it has since been regularly bombed.

In recent weeks the city has been spared more intense bombardment as a Ukrainian counter-offensive swept Russian land forces from the region.

Russia can, however, still launch missiles from its own territory.

Approaching retirement after 45 years working in the neighbourhood municipal services, Ms Grygorivna was loudly directing clean-up crews clambering through rubble.

"The war is a disaster. It's terrifying. It's painful... It's miserable. How can you stand things like this?" she asked.

"So many have lost their homes and winter is coming. It's terrible. Every night we go to bed scared. But we keep on working. They shoot and we work," she added.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Mr Igor Terekhov, said four projectiles had struck the Kholodnogorsky district overnight, hitting two housing blocks, a building site and some civil infrastructure.

In one block, 10 residents were trapped until rescuers could arrive, but officials spoke of only one wounded.

Air raid sirens continued through the morning at the scene, mingling with bells from the gilded domes of the Saint Sofia Church, where Orthodox worshippers gathered to mark the nativity of the Virgin Mary.

Renewed bombardment

Ms Lyubov Prokopivna, an 85-year-old retiree, surveyed the wreckage in her apartment on the upper floor of the nine-storey Slavi 11 block of modest privately owned flats in the Zalintyne neighbourhood.

She had been staying in her son's house at 2am when the missile hit.

"I usually sleep in the bedroom. All the windows were broken, the TV, everything is a mess. If I had been here, I wouldn't have survived," she said.