Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region: Governor

A missile flies over as dark smoke rises during an air strike in Lviv on May 3, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday (May 15), the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Four enemy missiles hit one of the military infrastructures in the Lviv region," Mr Kozitsky said.

"The object is completely destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. No one sought medical help."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports and there was no immediate response from Moscow.

The regional "West" Air Command of Ukraine's Air Force said in a social media post that several missiles were fired from the Black Sea at the Lviv region.

Two of the missiles were destroyed before hitting targets, it said.

