Minke calf beached in Thames refloated but survival at risk

A 3m-long minke whale calf was refloated after it was found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames just west of London, but the animal's life hangs in the balance as it is so young and so far from home.

A special team of rescuers from the Port of London Authority, Royal National Lifeboat Institute, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, London Fire Brigade and the police worked for hours through the night on Sunday to refloat the whale. They managed to get the whale onto a special inflatable pontoon and towed it downstream from Richmond Lock.

The common minke whale is the smallest of all baleen whales, reaching around 8m to 9m long.

The whales prefer cooler temperatures and enjoy a varied diet of krill and schooling fish, said the Whale and Dolphin Conservation group. Such whales do not usually appear in the Thames.