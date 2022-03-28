Military targets in western city Lviv hit with cruise missiles: Moscow

LONDON • Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian Defence Ministry said yesterday.

Moscow hit a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces near Lviv with long-range missiles, and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, according to the ministry.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," Russia's Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashen-kov said in a statement.

The ministry showed video footage of the missile strikes in Lviv.

Officials in the city - just 60km from the border with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) member Poland - said at least five people were wounded in the two barrages of strikes on Saturday, the most significant attack on the city since the war began on Feb 24.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Russia had started to destroy fuel and food storage centres, meaning that the government would soon have to disperse stocks of both.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said that it had used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near Kyiv, and that Russian forces had destroyed a number of drones.

Having so far seized only one major Ukrainian city - the southern port of Kherson - after more than four weeks of brutal conflict, Moscow signalled late last week that it may focus more on securing the eastern Donbass region instead.

Russian forces appeared to be concentrating their efforts on encircling Ukrainian troops directly facing separatist regions in the east, according to the British Defence Ministry's latest military assessment. "The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with local Ukrainian counterattacks hampering Russian attempts to reorganise their forces," it said.

A local leader in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic yesterday said the region could soon hold a referendum on joining Russia, just as happened in Crimea after Moscow seized the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to break with Ukraine and join Russia at that time - a vote that much of the world refused to recognise.

"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic," the rebel region's news outlet cited local leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying.

"The people will exercise their ultimate constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to the development by saying that all "fake" referendums by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories would have no legal basis.

Russia last month recognised the Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a "special military operation" on Ukraine shortly after. Moscow wants to split Ukraine into two to create a Kremlin-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said yesterday.

"It is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Mr Budanov said, referring to the division of Korea after World War II.

Ukraine would soon launch "total" guerilla warfare in Russian-occupied territory to prevent a carving-up of their country, the intelligence chief added.

"The season of a total Ukrainian guerilla safari will soon begin," he said. "Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians: how to survive."

