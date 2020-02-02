Mike Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights

NUR-SULTAN (REUTERS, AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday (Feb 2) to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation, which has close ties with Beijing.

Speaking on a visit to the capital Nur-Sultan, Mr Pompeo said he has raised the matter in talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

"The protection of basic human rights defines the soul of a nation. We discussed trafficking in persons and the plight of more one million Uighur Muslims and ethnic Kazakhs that the Chinese Communist Party has detained in Xinjiang, just across the Kazakh border," Mr Pompeo said.

"The United States urges all countries to join us in pressing for an immediate end to this repression. We ask simply for them to provide safe refuge and asylum to those seeking to flee China. Protect human dignity, just do what's right."

Mr Pompeo was meeting top officials in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as he rounds off a five-nation tour in two countries where Russia and China enjoy privileged interests.

His visit to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan also saw him meet Kazakhs who say their family members are detained in Xinjiang.

The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between one million and two million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs and says the camps provide vocational training. It describes the detainees as students.

Mr Pompeo also said the US was helping oil-rich Kazakhstan protect itself against the coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring China.

He commended Kazakhstan's "quick action" over the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in mainland China and beyond, forcing governments around the world to take drastic measures.

Kazakhstan has currently hospitalised over 40 people that returned to the country from China with flu-like symptoms, but has yet to confirm any cases of the disease.

Mr Tleuberdi, whose government has so far steered away from criticism of China over Xinjiang, made no comment on the Uighur issue and focused instead on economic and security cooperation.