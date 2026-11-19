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MADRID, Nov 19 - Rapid immigration helped turn Spain into one of Europe's biggest economic success stories in recent years, but tighter controls on migrant numbers under a future right-wing government could undermine that performance.

Opinion polls put the conservative People's Party (PP) ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists before Spain's November 29 election but show that it would likely need an alliance with the far-right, anti-immigrant Vox to govern.

The PP still supports some immigration to cover labour shortages under a selective system but leader Alberto Nuñez Feijóo has called for an end to what he called "uncontrolled immigration".

Vox goes much further, advocating sharp cuts to immigration, ending regularization of new arrivals, increasing deportations and prioritising Spanish citizens in access to public services.

"Investors are worried because what Vox is saying now already matters since they could enter government, and Vox's policies are disastrous for the economy," said José Carlos Díez, economics professor at the University of Alcala.

In its election manifesto, Vox says it will boost growth by making "massive" tax cuts to protect Spaniards from excessive bureaucracy it says holds back prosperity, while reducing public debt and controlling the deficit with the elimination of unnecessary spending.

MIGRANTS ACCOUNT FOR HALF OF GDP AND JOBS GROWTH

A broadly pro-immigration stance has been a pillar of Sanchez's economic strategy since he came to power in 2018, contrasting sharply with a trend towards tougher policies on migration across much of Europe.

His Socialists have expanded recruitment of workers in their countries of origin, sped up the recognition of foreign qualifications and facilitated migrants' access to employment.

Since 2022, the number of workers in Spain from other countries has increased by more than 1.2 million.

The foreign-born population now accounts for 14% of Spain's almost 50 million tally, while immigrants make up over 16% of the workforce as measured by those contributing social security taxes.

Roughly half of overseas workers come from Latin America, according to Spain's statistics institute.

Immigrants accounted for around half of Spain's GDP growth between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to 1.7 percentage points, and more than two-thirds of employment gains over the same period, according to the Bank of Spain.

In a recent note, Oxford Economics warned stricter immigration rules could "erode Spain's growth advantage over the euro zone average faster than we currently assume" while Barclays said they "could weigh on labour force growth".

Spain's economy grew by 2.6% last year, double the euro zone average, and the government expects GDP to grow by 2.6% this year and 2.2% in 2027.

Sanchez has sought to make his immigration policy an electoral advantage, arguing that migrant labour was needed to help address the shortage of some 750,000 homes that is at the heart of the country's housing crisis.

Spain's Deputy PM and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told Reuters in a written statement that "restrictive policies" would weaken the job market, drag down consumption and remove an important source of revenue for public finances.

INCREASE IN LOW-SKILLED EMPLOYMENT

Despite the strong headline growth rates, many Spaniards from across the political spectrum say they have not felt the benefits, evidenced by a general strike called this month in protest at the housing crisis.

Some analysts and bankers also question how great the economic impact of any immigration clampdown would be.

Spain's economy has been growing at 2.9% annually over the past three years, more than double the EU's 1.1%, ING economists said this week. But per capita income growth has not kept pace, highlighting how population growth has come at the expense of wider productivity.

Nicolás López, Singular Bank's head of equity research, argued that immigration had pushed the economy towards low-skilled employment and that therefore greater restrictions would not necessarily be viewed negatively by financial markets.

And while the rising population has been key to a surge in consumer lending and is behind many Spanish banks' bullish forecasts about the economic outlook and demand for debt, the bosses of the country's biggest banks are not preparing for a sudden slowdown in arrivals.

One senior executive at a large lender told Reuters in Madrid last month they expected a right-leaning government propped up by Vox to focus on cutting illegal immigration rather than regular migration, and that as a result the overall economic impact would be limited. REUTERS