Migrants face tougher times as Italy set to get far-right Prime Minister Meloni

ROME - Life is tough for asylum seekers in Italy - most are denied refugee status, barred from legal employment and, polls suggest, face discrimination.

Now things look set to get even worse.

Fresh from her election victory, Giorgia Meloni is expected to become prime minister later this month at the head of a right-wing coalition that has vowed to crack down on immigration and tighten Italy's borders.

Among promised measures are accelerated repatriations and more stringent asylum rules.

Meloni has also called for a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent migrants from putting to sea and for renewed curbs on charity rescue ships.

"The outlook is extremely difficult," said Michael Buschheur, founder of German humanitarian group Sea Eye, whose boats have saved thousands of migrant lives in the central Mediterranean over the past six years.

Buschheur sees Italy's expected clampdown as part of broader European efforts to keep out refugees. "At present, I cannot see one single thing that makes me hope things are about to get better for the migrants."

The speed and scale of any Italian clampdown is likely to depend on who becomes interior minister.

Meloni's main political ally, Matteo Salvini, who heads the rightist League, held the job in 2018-19 and introduced a raft of anti-immigration measures.

Some have since been diluted and Salvini has said he wants the position back to reinstate his so-called security decrees.

But political sources say Meloni is resisting his demand and favours a less confrontational approach in the hope of securing European Union backing.

"I think Giorgia Meloni is more cunning than Salvini," said Andrea Costa, president of the Baobab Experience, an aid group that helps migrants in Italy. "I think the new government will be careful and have an eye on the rest of Europe."

A wave of asylum seekers in 2014-2016 turned migration into a burning political issue and fueled the rise of both the League and, to a lesser extent, Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.