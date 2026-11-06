Migrant surge to Spain's Canary Islands is unsustainable, authorities say

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LA RESTINGA, Spain, Nov 6 - Migrant arrivals to Spain's Canary Islands accelerated this week, with maritime rescue services rescuing 3,261 migrants in the first six days of November, and regional authorities warned on Friday that the numbers arriving were unsustainable.

The migrant surge was approaching the record-breaking levels seen in 2024, regional leader Fernando Clavijo said, adding that on some days the current pace was even higher.

In El Hierro, home to about 11,400 residents and one of Europe's key entry points for migrants arriving from West Africa, the situation was "absolutely unsustainable", Clavijo said.

Reuters footage showed hundreds of migrants at the port of La Restinga, on El Hierro, after Spain's maritime rescue service rescued about 500 people from two boats on Thursday night, recovering one body.

At least nine migrants have died off Spain's Canary Islands and a critically ill baby was airlifted to hospital upon arrival in recent weeks, while thousands of other people have been rescued.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world's deadliest migration crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats, seeking to reach Spanish territory despite rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

Attempted crossings typically pick up in the autumn months, when sea conditions along the route are generally calmer and more favourable.

Still, migrant arrivals were down nearly 61% in the first 10 months of 2026 versus the same period of 2024.

Clavijo said calm sea conditions were fuelling the new surge in departures towards the islands.

Migrant arrivals were straining healthcare and transport services, he said, with buses diverted to migration operations and medical staff brought in from other islands to La Restinga. REUTERS