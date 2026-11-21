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A drone view of an office building with the logo of the mobile phone company Telcel, part of the Grupo Carso, a major diversified Mexican conglomerate founded by Carlos Slim, in Mexico City, Mexico January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/ File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 - Mexican cellphone users reported widespread service outages on Friday affecting Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Movistar, marking the latest disruption to mobile networks in the country.

Users began reporting problems around 11 a.m. local time, including an inability to make calls, loss of cellular signal and problems accessing mobile data, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

• Telcel is controlled by America Movil, while Movistar remains operated by Spain's Telefonica while its sale to US consortium Melisa Acquisition is underway

• Spokespeople for America Movil and Movistar did not immediately respond to requests for comment

• AT&T Mexico said its network was "operating normally" and that any difficulties communicating with customers from other carriers were "due to reasons unrelated to our network"

• Mexico's Commission for Telecommunications Regulation (CRT) also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request

• The disruption comes just over a month after users reported outages in mid-October including loss of cellular signal and problems with calls and mobile data REUTERS