'Messenger' poised for action

A huge bronze sculpture, believed to be Britain's largest, arriving in the port city of Plymouth on a barge yesterday. Named the Messenger, the 7m-tall, 9m-wide sculpture of a woman in a crouching position weighs 10 tonnes and will be installed at the entrance of the Theatre Royal Plymouth. Visitors will be able to walk between the Messenger's legs, which form an archway, to enter the theatre. Artist Joseph Hillier said his creation was inspired by the movement of an actor rehearsing on stage. Thirty craftsmen in Powys, Wales, worked on the sculpture, which is made up of more than 200 individual bronze panels and cost an estimated £450,000 (S$807,000).