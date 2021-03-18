Mesmerising murmuration of starlings

Two people on a beach in the English town of Blackpool watching a starling murmuration at dusk on Tuesday. A murmuration is hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of starlings flying in swooping, intricately coordinated patterns in the sky. The birds gath
PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    2 hours ago

Two people on a beach in the English town of Blackpool watching a starling murmuration at dusk on Tuesday. A murmuration is hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of starlings flying in swooping, intricately coordinated patterns in the sky. The birds gather to protect themselves from predators like peregrine falcons, to keep warm and to exchange information on feeding sites, according to British magazine Country Living. Starling murmurations are a common sight as the weather turns cooler, especially at RSPB reserves around Britain, the magazine adds, referring to the country's largest nature conservation charity.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 18, 2021, with the headline 'Mesmerising murmuration of starlings'. Subscribe
Topics: 