Two people on a beach in the English town of Blackpool watching a starling murmuration at dusk on Tuesday. A murmuration is hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of starlings flying in swooping, intricately coordinated patterns in the sky. The birds gather to protect themselves from predators like peregrine falcons, to keep warm and to exchange information on feeding sites, according to British magazine Country Living. Starling murmurations are a common sight as the weather turns cooler, especially at RSPB reserves around Britain, the magazine adds, referring to the country's largest nature conservation charity.
Mesmerising murmuration of starlings
- Published2 hours ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 18, 2021, with the headline 'Mesmerising murmuration of starlings'. Subscribe