Merkel's party under fire over rise of far right in Saxony

BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives faced accusations yesterday of ignoring the rise of far-right groups in the eastern state of Saxony after an incident there involving an off-duty police employee at an anti-Islam rally.

Saxony's interior ministry confirmed late on Wednesday that the police employee had attended a march by anti-Islam group Pegida last Saturday and had reported TV journalists covering the rally to police who detained them for 45 minutes.

Video footage showed a well-built man in sunglasses and a hat in the colours of the German flag confronting the crew, waving his hands at the camera, telling them not to film and reporting them to the police.

State premier Michael Kretschmer, a senior member of Dr Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), then appeared to defend the police action, tweeting: "The only people who come across seriously in this video are policemen."

The incident has raised concern both about entrenched right-wing sympathies among the police, especially in the former communist east, and about press freedom.

A deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which shares power with the CDU in the federal German government, accused Dr Merkel's party of complacency about the growth of the far right.

"The CDU in Saxony has for decades denied or trivialised right-wing radical movements and violence," Mr Ralf Stegner told Handelsblatt daily. It has "allowed right-wing thinking in Saxony not only to go unchallenged but also to be acceptable", he added.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley, also from the SPD, said the events were "very worrying", adding: "Press freedom is an important part of our society and our Constitution."

Mr Kretschmer has since said he is a defender of a free press.

Dr Merkel's decision in 2015 to let in about a million migrants has fuelled support for far-right groups such as Pegida and the Alternative for Germany, now the main opposition party in Parliament.

REUTERS