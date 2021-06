Merkel's CDU fends off far-right party in crucial state election

MAGDEBURG • Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU has scored a convincing win in the final regional vote before Germany's general election, giving a major boost to her conservative would-be successor.

The CDU under new party chief Armin Laschet won around 37 per cent of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt, partial results showed on Sunday, well ahead of the far-right party AfD on 21 per cent.

"This is essentially a sensationally good result," CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak said. "The CDU has won this election clearly."

Dr Merkel's party has been a dominant force in the former East German state of Saxony-Anhalt for decades, topping all but one edition of state elections there since reunification in 1990.

But there were jitters as pollsters predicted a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the anti-immigration AfD.

Mr Ralf Brinkhaus, who heads the conservatives' parliamentary group, said Sunday's clear win "gives us a tailwind" for the national election. "That is also a success for Armin Laschet," he added.

Nominated as chancellor candidate in April, Mr Laschet inherited a series of problems including anger over the government's pandemic management and a corruption scandal involving shady coronavirus mask contracts.

At Germany's last regional elections in March - in the states of Rhineland Palatinate and Baden-Wurttemberg - the CDU suffered its worst ever results in both states.

Mr Laschet also suffered from weak popularity, following damaging infighting within the party for the chancellor candidate nomination. But the mood has picked up in Germany with the vaccination drive gathering pace and large parts of the country reopening after months of shutdowns.

Mr Ziemiak credited Mr Laschet for the strong showing, underlining his participation in the campaign along with Saxony-Anhalt's state premier Reiner Haseloff.

The result, up from 29.8 per cent in 2016, was "the largest increase (in vote share) in a state election since the CDU's victory in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017", a win Mr Laschet secured for the party.

"The voters in Saxony-Anhalt have given Laschet an invaluable gift. After his lousy start as chancellor candidate, it was clear that he would not be a man drawing euphoric optimism for his campaign. Rather, the motto was to sit it out," said Spiegel Online.

"What he needs above all is calm, and now he has it," it added.

Mr Laschet promised to maintain the CDU as the "force of the political middle ground" and had vowed not to work with the AfD.

The AfD gained a strong foothold in Saxony-Anhalt with 24 per cent of the vote in 2016, having capitalised on anger over Dr Merkel allowing in a wave of migrants from conflict-torn countries such as Syria in 2015.

But the party failed to improve on its previous score, despite recent moves to attract voters by styling itself as the party bashing Dr Merkel's tough shutdown measures during the pandemic.

For Greens leader Annalena Baerbock, whose party scored a disappointing 6.5 per cent in Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU's success was down to voters seeking to block out the AfD. Many "did not want right-wing extremists in the government", Ms Baerbock said. But she admitted the Greens' showing was poorer than hoped.

Though an improvement on 2016's 5 per cent, the result could puncture the ecologist party's momentum at the national level - already hurt by a series of gaffes in recent weeks.

