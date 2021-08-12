Merkel urges Germans to get their shots as worries grow over 4th wave

BERLIN • Germany's vaccination drive has slowed, and people who have not taken up the opportunity to have shots will have to take Covid-19 tests to take full part in public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

To nudge more people to get vaccinated amid concerns about a rise in new cases, Dr Merkel said the government will stop offering free tests from Oct 11, except for those for whom vaccination is not recommended, such as children and pregnant women.

The government will also require people to be vaccinated, test negative or have a recovery certificate, to enter indoor restaurants, participate in religious ceremonies, and engage in indoor sport.

Less than seven weeks before a federal election, Dr Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states met to discuss measures to dampen a new spate of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta variant, and avert unpopular restrictions.

"The bad news is that the vaccination rate has lost pace substantially," Dr Merkel told a news conference after the meeting on Tuesday.

"I hope it will pick up pace again after the (summer) holidays," the conservative leader said, but added that "on vaccinations, we are not where we need to be".

Germany had made the tests free for all in March to help make a gradual return to normal life possible after months of lockdown.

Although about 55 per cent of Germans are fully vaccinated, the pace of inoculation has slowed.

In neighbouring France, vaccination rates jumped after President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a plan for citizens to have to show a health pass for many daily activities, although the plan has also triggered mass protests.

Dr Merkel said she would like to see about 75 per cent of Germans fully vaccinated.

Bavarian leader Markus Soder, who joined her at the news conference, warned of a fourth wave of infections. "What is clear is that this fourth wave is coming, and definitely in the autumn," he said. "The current infection rates are not sufficient to be carefree."

CLEAR WARNING What is clear is that this fourth wave is coming, and definitely in the autumn. The current infection rates are not sufficient to be carefree. BAVARIAN LEADER MARKUS SODER, speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel. He added that there would not be another lockdown, at least not for fully vaccinated people, as it would be unconstitutional.

The Bavarian premier added that "there won't be another lockdown - in any case not for double-vaccinated people. Why? Because then it is unconstitutional".

Mr Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate set to succeed Dr Merkel after the Sept 26 election, said Germany needed to increase testing and boost its vaccination rate. "We want to and will test more to avoid a new lockdown," he told the North Rhine-Westphalia state assembly.

Germany has recorded more than 3,000 cases a day in the past week, bringing the total to 3.79 million. The country's death toll is nearly at 92,000.

REUTERS