Merkel urges discipline as Germany grapples with renewed surge in cases

BERLIN • Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to remain disciplined in the fight against Covid-19, as the country grapples with a renewed rise in cases and fatalities from the disease.

In her last New Year address, the German leader - who will step down after elections in September - said perseverance would be needed during a harsh winter as a vaccination campaign is ramped up. Amid safety concerns over the vaccine, she said she would get the shot as soon as it is her turn.

"These days and weeks - there is nothing to sugar-coat - are difficult times for our country," Dr Merkel said. "And so it will continue to be for quite a while."

Germany is struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19, like many of its European neighbours.

Infections rose to a record of 49,044 yesterday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities jumped by another 963, one day after deaths exceeded 1,000 for the first time. Intensive care units threaten to become overloaded and contagion rates are more than double government targets.

It is a similar story in other European countries.

Spain on Wednesday said 9,860 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. Earlier this week, Covid-19 deaths in the country surpassed 50,000.

Dr Merkel's comments indicate that restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus will continue beyond Jan 10, when most curbs are set to expire.

The Chancellor and the premiers of Germany's 16 states want to extend the hard lockdown - which keeps non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants shut - by another two or three weeks at a meeting next week, the Bild newspaper reported yesterday.

Even though vaccines will gradually be made available across the population, "the tasks ahead remain gigantic", Dr Merkel said, urging Germans to show the same solidarity and discipline in the new year that have brought them through the pandemic so far.

The sombre tone belies a successful close to Germany's European Union presidency.

At the tail end of the six-month term, Dr Merkel helped secure backing for the bloc's landmark spending and recovery package, finalised a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and completed an investment pact with China.

Her final full year in office was probably her toughest.

"Never in the last 15 years have any of us felt the outgoing year to be so weary," she said.

