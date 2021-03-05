Merkel lays out path to ease German lockdown

BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel has set out a plan to gradually unwind restrictions on Europe's largest economy, bowing to pressure from the pandemic-weary public.

After hairdressers resumed operations this week, the next step will begin next Monday, when bookstores, flower shops and gardening centres can reopen, Dr Merkel said late on Wednesday after more than nine hours of tense talks with regional officials.

Steps to further ease restrictions can follow every two weeks depending on local contagion rates, while an "emergency brake" was set up to react to hot spots.

Remaining restrictions - including the closing of hotels, restaurants and other non-essential retail outlets - were extended until March 28, with the next round of talks set for March 22.

"It is now the task of politics to take the next steps," Dr Merkel said. "These need to be easing steps, but at the same time they shouldn't throw us back" and lead to a "dramatic third wave".

Amid resistance from some state premiers, the Chancellor backed off from her hard line, effectively acknowledging that the targets she set for the contagion rate would not be reached any time soon.

She opened the door to the move last week, saying that increased testing could provide a "buffer" to allow easing sooner.

Germany will also look to accelerate its immunisation programme, using the maximum time allotted between first and second doses to get more people some level of protection from the disease.

"We want to be as flexible as possible, as we know we're in a race against time," Dr Merkel said. "We can give the first inoculations to more people at a faster pace."

Doctor's offices will also be integrated into the campaign by early next month, she said.

The country will soon authorise the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 for people over the age of 65, Dr Merkel added on Wednesday, the same day that Belgium authorised the vaccine's roll-out to seniors.

The countries - both criticised for the slow pace of their inoculation drives - had previously said there was insufficient data about the effect of the vaccine on older age groups.

But both Dr Merkel and the Belgian health minister said recent studies had now provided that data, leading to their respective policy changes.

Germany has administered eight doses per 100 people, compared with more than 32 for Britain and 24 for the United States, according to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE