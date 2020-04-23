Merkel coalition agrees on new S$15.4 billion coronavirus crisis package

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany's ruling coalition agreed on a 10 billion-euro (S$15.4 billion) package of further measures to dampen the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, as party leaders settled differences over how to tackle the next stage of the pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and coalition leaders sealed an accord to temporarily reduce value-added tax for restaurants and increase the amount of money paid as state wage support as part of a seven-point plan to fine-tune the government's crisis response. The agreement came after almost eight hours of wrangling in the chancellery in Berlin.

Merkel is due to address the lower house of parliament on Thursday (April 23) morning to update lawmakers on the crisis and her expectations for a virtual summit later in the day with European counterparts.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said wage support measures played a key role during the financial crisis just over a decade ago in protecting German jobs while other nations suffered and that extending the program will make the economy more resilient.

"We are making the system more stable to cope with the crisis and that will help us get through the long period we will need to get a grip on the virus," Scholz said in an interview with ZDF television Thursday. Reducing sales tax for restaurants will help give businesses planning security, he added.

The ruling parties had bickered over how fast to provide further support for the Europe's largest economy, which has been hit hard by the fallout from the pandemic. Merkel's Christian Democrat-led bloc at first pushed back against immediate new stimulus measures demanded by its Social Democratic partner.

But with the agreement, Germany's grand coalition - which seemed to be coming to an end only a few months ago - set aside differences to show a united front. The government has won widespread praise for its decisive response to the pandemic's fallout after it swiftly implemented an 1.2 trillion-euro rescue plan to provide businesses with liquidity and aid the battered economy.

The number of new coronavirus cases rose for the second time in five days, data from Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday. There were 2,195 new cases, pushing the total above 150,000 and fatalities rose by 229 to 5,315.

The new measures come as Europe's biggest economy is facing a deep recession. The government expects output to decline by at least 5 per cent this year, and the country's public-sector deficit will likely widen to more than 7 per cent of gross domestic product due to extra spending to tackle the crisis.