'Memories of war' returned, witness of 1972 Munich Olympics terror recounts

ROSTOCK, Germany - Mr Klaus Langhoff experienced World War II as a child, and found memories of the war flooding back when he went to Munich in 1972 as a handballer captaining East Germany at the Olympics.

Mr Langhoff and his teammates were staying just across from the apartment block that Palestinian gunmen stormed into on Sept 5, 1972, taking the Israeli team hostage.

As the day wore on, he witnessed helplessly the terrifying scenes unfolding from his balcony - from terrorists dropping the lifeless body of an Israeli coach on the street to the tense negotiations carried out between the hostage-takers and the West German police.

"It was like part of a war," said Mr Langhoff, who had seen corpses of German soldiers lying in hastily dug graves as a six-year-old.

"These memories of the war came back" when he saw the gunmen carrying out the body of Israeli wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and leaving it on the street, he said.

The shock was doubly hard to bear as the Games started off so well, said Mr Langhoff, who still cuts an imposing figure at the age of 82.

He was among the few East German citizens who were permitted to head abroad for the first time and arrived in Munich "with great expectations".

The first week at the Olympics was "so excellent, so joyful", he recounted. But that ended abruptly when the team's secretary-general woke him up at 5.30am.

"He came to me in the room and said 'Klaus, inform all the other players. Over there at the Israelis' lodgings, there's been a shooting and a terror attack'," he recounted.

'Only medals counted'

The East Germans were initially told to stay well away from the windows and to remain inside. But it soon became clear that they were not the target, so Mr Langhoff began looking out and going on the balcony where he took photographs of the terror.

Pointing to one of the photographs, he said he saw a member of the Palestinian militant group Black September patrolling the roof "with a Kalashnikov ready to fire".

Below, guarding the front door "was always someone, probably the head of this terrorist group, who always had a hand grenade in his hand".

During a scuffle, coach Weinberg was shot and killed. His body lay on the street "for a long time until they took him away", said Mr Langhoff.

"It was awful," he said. "Whenever we looked out of the window or on the balcony, we saw this dead athlete there."

Weightlifter Yossef Romano was also shot dead, while another nine Israelis were taken hostage.

The West German police's bungled rescue operation ended with all nine hostages killed, along with five of the eight hostage-takers and a police officer.

'Games must go on'