PM Giorgia Meloni’s email targeted in cyberattack on Italy’s lower house
- Italy’s lower house of Parliament was hit by a cyberattack, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s email account was among the targets, a source in the assembly said.
- The official said it was unclear if her parliamentary email was accessed, but there was “no security emergency” because protective measures were activated.
- The attack also targeted other lawmakers and institutions, amid rising cyberattacks across Italy and Europe that disrupt services and raise data breach fears.
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ROME - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's email account was among those targeted in a cyberattack on the IT systems of Italy's lower house of Parliament in recent days, a source in the assembly said on Oct 27.
The official did not specify whether the prime minister’s parliamentary email was accessed but said there was no security emergency as all necessary protective measures had been activated.
Meloni’s office said her parliamentary email was not the one used for government communications.
The attack also targeted other lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies and other institutions, the source said.
Cyberattacks have multiplied across Italy and Europe in recent years, targeting governments, infrastructure and companies, disrupting services and raising fears over data breaches. REUTERS