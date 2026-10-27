PM Giorgia Meloni’s email targeted in cyberattack on Italy’s lower house

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The office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her parliamentary email was not the one used for government communications.

ROME - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's email account was among those targeted in a cyberattack on the IT systems of Italy's lower house of Parliament in recent days, a source in the assembly said on Oct 27.

The official did not specify whether the prime minister’s parliamentary email was accessed but said there was no security emergency as all necessary protective measures had been activated.

Meloni’s office said her parliamentary email was not the one used for government communications.

The attack also targeted other lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies and other institutions, the source said.

Cyberattacks have multiplied across Italy and Europe in recent years, targeting governments, infrastructure and companies, disrupting services and raising fears over data breaches. REUTERS