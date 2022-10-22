Meloni sworn in as head of Italy’s most right-wing govt since World War II

ROME - Ms Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first female Prime Minister on Saturday alongside her Cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War II.

Ms Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election in September as part of a coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, and Mr Matteo Salvini’s League.

“I swear to be faithful to the republic,” the 45-year-old Meloni said under the crystal chandeliers of a frescoed chamber, before shaking hands with President Sergio Mattarella.

Ms Meloni faces a string of daunting challenges, notably a looming recession, rising energy bills and how to present a united front over the Ukraine war.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party – euro-sceptic and anti-immigration – won the Sept 25 legislative polls, but needed outside support to form a government. It won 26 per cent of the vote last month, compared to 8 per cent and 9 per cent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

The Brothers of Italy has never been in government, in the eurozone’s third largest economy.

After days of often tense, behind-the-scenes talks, Ms Meloni unveiled her team on Friday, giving five ministries each to her junior partners, the League and Forza Italia, while reserving nine Cabinet posts for her own party.

Technocrats make up the rest of the 24-strong squad, which includes just six women. REUTERS, AFP