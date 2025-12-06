Straitstimes.com header logo

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tries to contact estranged father after reports of amputation

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct 28.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct 28.

PHOTO: AFP

LONDON - Meghan Markle has sought to make contact with her estranged father Thomas Markle after

he was reported to have had a leg amputated in the Philippines

, a spokesperson for Meghan said on Dec 5.

“I can confirm she has reached out to her father,” the spokesperson said.

Meghan - whose royal title is the Duchess of Sussex - and her father have been estranged since the run-up to her marriage in 2018 to Britain’s Prince Harry, the younger brother of heir to the throne Prince William.

Days before the wedding, Thomas Markle said he would not attend due to ill health and after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

British media said Thomas Markle moved from Mexico to the Philippines earlier this year. REUTERS

