Meghan gave birth at private London hospital

LONDON • Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle gave birth at a private hospital in London earlier this month, their son's birth certificate revealed, British media said.

The arrival of the couple's first child Archie was shrouded in secrecy, with newspaper reports indicating the 37-year-old former American actress had wanted a home birth at their residence in Windsor, west of London.

However, the certificate confirmed the place of birth, in the early hours of May 6, as the Portland Hospital in central London, the Press Association news agency said on Friday. The document listed the baby's full name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It also detailed Meghan's occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom".

The Portland facility claims to be the only private hospital in Britain dedicated to the healthcare of women and children, offering "world-class" maternity care.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke with recent royal tradition in the choice of hospital.

Prince William, Harry's brother, and his wife Kate Middleton had all three of their children delivered at St Mary's Hospital in London, where the princes themselves were born.

Meghan also bucked modern precedent by keeping events around the birth and her recovery largely private.

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the seventh in line to the throne - an eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip - some nine hours after the event.

Although Prince Harry made a brief solo appearance before television cameras to share his joy, it was two days before he and his wife showed off their son to the world. This also contrasted with Prince William and his wife, who on each occasion appeared before the cameras hours after the arrival of their newborn.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE