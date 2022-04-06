Medical charity MSF says its team witnessed hospital bombing in Mykolaiv

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement on Tuesday (April 5) that its team witnessed Russian strikes during a hospital visit on April 4 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine and managed to take cover and escaped unharmed.

"Several explosions took place in close proximity to our staff over the course of about 10 minutes," said Michel-Olivier Lacharite, MSF head of mission in Ukraine.

"As they were leaving the area, the MSF team saw injured people and at least one dead body."

The Geneva-based MSF did not give details on how it knew the strikes were Russian and did not provide evidence beyond the statement.

Reuters has not been able to verify the details of what happened.

Russia denies targeting civilians since launching what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

The windows of the team's vehicle parked outside the hospital were blown out by the blasts, MSF said.

The facility, a cancer hospital also treating war-wounded, is located in a residential area in eastern Mykolaiv with many medical facilities, it said.

"Bombing such a large area within a residential neighbourhood in the middle of the afternoon cannot but cause civilian casualties and hit public buildings," said Lacharite.