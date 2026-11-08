Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, British minister says

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British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court during the fourth week of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault in London, Britain, on Nov 4.

LONDON – Britain’s culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Nov 8 there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Brand’s conviction on Nov 5 renewed scrutiny of how Britain’s entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could harm their careers.

Asked whether there was still a problem with exploitation and sexual abuse in the media and entertainment industries, Nandy told the BBC: “Yes, I do, and I think hand on heart I can’t say to you as the culture secretary that this is not happening today and in fact, if I had to wager, I would say it is.”

She said people have come forward to her to make allegations, but often women were fearful of challenging their employers because “speaking up has a very heavy cost”.

Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after his conviction and Britain’s top police officer said on Nov 6 he was likely to face further allegations as more victims come forward.

Britain's Channel 4 cancelled Married at First Sight UK earlier in November following a review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct during the making of the reality show.

The broadcaster removed all previous seasons of the show in May after a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

“Time is up,” Nandy said. “It really is time for the media industry to take this seriously.” REUTERS