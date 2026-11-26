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French news channel CNews is seen by its critics as a partisan far-right outlet.

PARIS - Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Nov 26 demanded a one-month suspension of French news channel CNews over alleged “brainwashing” in coverage that it said favoured the far-right ahead of elections in 2027.

The Paris-based international media freedom group, which usually campaigns for imprisoned journalists and against censorship around the world, said that it had written to France’s media regulator Arcom to urge action against CNews.

It called for a one-month suspension, with RSF director-general Thibaut Bruttin saying “there is a danger for democracy that is becoming more evident as we get closer to the presidential election”.

Arcom told AFP that it was investigating and suspected a “breach” of its rules governing radio and TV channels that oblige news bosses to offer a variety of political points of view.

CNews, owned by the conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore, is seen by its critics as a partisan far-right outlet.

Its fans believe it has helped address alleged left-wing bias in the media and appreciate its focus on crime and immigration.

The channel has been handed 12 warnings and 11 fines from the regulator, totalling €830,000 (S$1.17 million), since its creation in 2017, according to RSF research.

Investigators from the group watched 61 hours of three of the most-watched shows on the channel, concluding that “immigration, insecurity, Islamism, identity issues, criticism of the left and the public media” accounted for two-thirds of the topics debated.

In an investigation in 2025, RSF concluded that CNews used its overnight slots, when few people watch, to broadcast more left-leaning content to satisfy the regulatory demands for balanced programming.

It has regularly urged Arcom to take firmer action against CNews since 2021.

Its parent company, Canal+, has denied allegations of bias in the past, and other media groups in the Bollore empire have accused RSF of trying to censor their journalism.

Canal+ did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on Nov 26.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen is currently leading in opinion polls ahead of the two-round French presidential election in 2027, on April 18 and May 2.

“Reporters Without Borders defends press freedom. Press freedom also means being able to distinguish between what amounts to brainwashing and what is genuine, free and independent journalism,” Bruttin said. AFP