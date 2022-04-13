Mayor exhumed as Ukraine confronts grim cost of war

GOSTOMEL, UKRAINE (AFP) - The funeral of the Gostomel mayor plays out in reverse. His body is pulled out from the ground, the crowd of mourners disperses, then a priest hugs his weeping wife and says a few kind words.

Mr Yuriy Prylypko "was a great patriot, a great man", says Father Petro Pavlenko. "He was loved."

Mr Prylypko was killed on March 7, after Russian forces rolled into the Kyiv commuter town he managed. The municipal council said he was shot dead while "handing out bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick".

Father Pavlenko collected his buckled corpse in a wheelbarrow and oversaw a burial in a shallow grave between the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin and a pistachio green local government building.

Last Thursday (April 7), AFP saw the grave exhumed as Ukrainian war crime investigators opened a probe.

Workers hauled the mayor from the earth using a wide yellow cord. Police videotaped his wounds, including a bloody head injury.

His wife Valentyna wept as a group of around 30 mourners looked solemnly on. Then the body was sealed in a crumpled black body bag and placed in a van.

Gostomel - a town on the cusp of Kyiv - is where Russia's northern offensive was turned back by Ukraine.

After President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24, troops stationed in Belarus swiftly occupied the area. However, they were hammered by air strikes and could advance no further.

Since Russia called off its assault on the capital to regroup for a push in the east, Ukrainian authorities have retaken control and started to pick through the wreckage.

The town of Bucha - one short bridge south of Gostomel - has been the focus of international attention after AFP discovered the bodies of 20 people strewn along one single street.

Ukraine says Russian forces executed civilians, while the Kremlin denounced photos of the scene as fakery.