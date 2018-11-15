May tries to get Cabinet to back draft Brexit deal

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May has hailed her draft European Union (EU) divorce deal but must convince ministers to back her plan, though some of her own MPs say it threatens the UK's unity.

"I am confident that this takes us significantly closer to delivering on what the British people voted for in the referendum," Mrs May told Parliament yesterday. In 2016, 52 per cent of voters opted in favour of leaving the EU.

"We will take back control of our borders, our laws and our money, leave the Common Fisheries Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, while protecting jobs, security and the integrity of the UK," she said.

Brexit campaigners in Mrs May's Conservative Party said her deal was a surrender to the EU, and said they would vote it down. If the Cabinet approves the text, EU leaders could meet on Nov 25 to seal the Brexit deal.

REUTERS

