Theresa May to push for EU concessions to secure Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that she would try to break the deadlock over her Brexit deal by seeking further concessions from the European Union on a backup plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

With just over two months until Britain is due to leave the European Union , there is no agreement in London on how and even whether it should leave the world's biggest trading bloc. Mrs May said she could not take a no-deal Brexit off the table as there was not yet an alternative, and the EU would not be likely to extend Article 50 without a plan to secure Parliament's approval.

"So, when people say 'rule out no-deal', the consequences of what they are actually saying are that, if we in Parliament can't approve a deal, we should revoke Article 50. I believe this would go against the referendum result," she said. Another referendum would strengthen the hands of those seeking to break up the United Kingdom and could hurt social cohesion by undermining faith in democracy, she added.

SEE WORLD