British PM Theresa May hits back at EU for flatly rejecting her Brexit plans

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Mrs Theresa May hit back at the European Union for flatly rejecting her Brexit plans, accusing the bloc of failing to treat the UK with respect, as the stalemate in negotiations deepened.

The Prime Minister revived a warning that no deal is better than a bad deal, a day after EU leaders bluntly told her that her blueprint for the divorce will not work. In a statement in London, a day after EU leaders used a key summit in Salzburg, Austria, to tell her that her approach will not work, Mrs May told them it was “not acceptable to simply reject” her plan.

On Wednesday (Sept 19), Mrs May was left looking isolated after leaders told her to rework her plans, and set her a deadline of next month to come back with new ideas. British officials had been hoping for warmer words from European leaders at the Austrian event – to bolster Mrs May as she prepares for her party’s conference in a fortnight.

“Throughout this process I have treated the EU with nothing but respect. The UK expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it” and “at this late stage in the negotiations it’s not acceptable to simply reject the other side’s proposals without a detailed explanation and counter proposals”, she said at her No. 10 Downing Street residence on Friday (Sept 21).

The Prime Minister said in March that she would not be “buffeted” by calls to walk away from talks, but as the tone of negotiations deteriorated on Thursday, she hinted that she might have changed her mind. She said the UK would continue to prepare for a no deal exit.

The pound dropped as much as 1.4 per cent against the dollar as Mrs May spoke, the most on a closing basis since November. It was trading 1.3 per cent lower at 1.3095 as of 2.16pm in London.

Britain is due to leave the bloc in March next year, with or without a deal. If there is no divorce agreement, there will be no transition – a two-year grace period designed to prevent the country and its businesses from tumbling into a legal limbo.

DANGER AHEAD

Mrs May is going into a politically perilous period as her Conservatives prepare for their annual conference at the end of this month.

She is facing increasing calls to dump her vision of what the future trading relationship should be, and speculation is rife that some in her party will try to oust her. She does not have a majority in Parliament and lawmakers are lining up to threaten that if she does not change tack, they will vote against the final deal she brings back.

EU leaders, who had been expected to offer Mrs May words of support at the summit, instead handed ammunition to Mrs May’s critics at home. They met over lunch on Thursday without her to discuss Brexit and European Council President Donald Tusk subsequently briefed her in what Mrs May described as a “frank” conversation.

Mrs May says that her plan, known as the Chequers proposal, is the only viable option as it is the only blueprint that can avoid a hard border emerging on the island of Ireland, protect businesses with intricate European supply chains, and deliver on the referendum result.

Mrs May had a chance to sell her plan over dinner on Wednesday but leaders were unimpressed, with some saying she had told them nothing new. French President Emmanuel Macron took the most severe tone with the British, saying Brexit must exact a “cost” and urged the 27 other leaders to stand firm.

The EU says Mrs May is trying to cherry-pick, and that it would risk unraveling the single market – the system of rules and standards that allows trade, services and people to move freely across borders.

“Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested framework for economic cooperation will not work,” Mr Tusk said. “Not least because it risks undermining the Single Market.”