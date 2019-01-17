May left crushed, humiliated: British media

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May was left "crushed" and "humiliated", Britain's news-papers said yesterday as they raked over the fallout from Parliament's huge rejection of her European Union divorce deal.

Daily papers said Mrs May's deal was sunk after the huge vote against the agreement struck between Mrs May's government and Brussels, as she prepared to fight a no-confidence motion yesterday.

The Daily Telegraph's front page read "A complete humiliation", after MPs voted 432 to 202 to reject the deal. Its editorial said Mrs May had misjudged Parliament and the EU had failed to understand the "essential issues of sovereignty and freedom" behind the Brexit vote.

"The government must regain the confidence of the House, rethink the agreement and go to the Europeans with a united front. Whether or not Mrs May leads that effort is a decision upon which she will now have to think very hard."

The Sun tabloid's front page read "Brextinct". "May's Brexit deal dead as a dodo," said Britain's biggest-selling paper, with a mock-up picture of the Prime Minister as the extinct flightless bird.

The Times columnist Matthew Parris said it was time for senior MPs to take over the Brexit process, adding: "There exists no leadership in either the government or the opposition capable of taking us through this mess."

The Daily Mirror tabloid said on its front page: "No deal, no hope, no clue, no confidence." It called Mrs May "the humiliated PM".

The Daily Mail's headline read "Fighting for her life". The tabloid said the defeat left Mrs May's power "hanging by a thread", calling it a "devastating result, which threatens to plunge the Brexit process into chaos".

The Financial Times broadsheet ran the headline "May's defeat spells trouble for the EU's Brexit approach", and said: "Huge loss leaves PM in race against time."

The Daily Express' front-page headline read "Dismay". "Now, it is time for MPs to do their duty and work with Theresa May for a deal that satisfies the 17.4m who voted for Brexit... Don't fail us!" it said.

The Scotsman's front-page headline simply said: "Crushed."

The Guardian said on its front page: "May suffers historic defeat as Tories turn against her."

There were similarly grim assessments across the Atlantic, with US newspapers saying Britain is headed for disaster after the vote.

New York Times columnist Roger Cohen even suggested another referendum on leaving the EU. "A democracy that cannot change its mind is not a democracy," he wrote. "The people may do that when presented with the whole picture after seeing only a partial or distorted one."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE