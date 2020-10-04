Mass vaccine roll-out could be done in 3 months: Report

LONDON • A mass roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists.

Scientists working on the Oxford vaccine hope regulators approve it before the beginning of next year, the British newspaper said.

A full Covid-19 immunisation programme, which would exclude children, could be quicker than experts predicted, The Times said, adding that health officials estimate every adult could receive a dose of the vaccine within six months.

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that it has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential Covid-19 vaccine, in real time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.

The news of the European review also raises chances of the British candidate - which is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against Covid-19 - becoming the first to be approved in Europe for the disease.

The Times report added that plans under consideration by the government include allowing a much wider group of healthcare staff to administer the vaccine, setting up drive-through vaccination centres and recruiting the help of the armed forces.

The news comes almost a month after several global trials of the shot were halted owing to an unexplained illness in a study participant. While most studies have resumed, US trials are still on pause as regulators widened their probe.

In the United States, six drugmakers that are receiving government funding for Covid-19 vaccine development have begun scaling up the manufacturing of their vaccine candidates. The companies include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people in Britain became complacent about social distancing rules in recent months, as his own scientific advisers warned it was still highly likely that the coronavirus epidemic is growing exponentially across the country.

In a BBC interview, Mr Johnson blamed the rise in cases on the "fraying of people's discipline" over the summer and said the rules were not obeyed or enforced properly.

"We came together as a country, we got the numbers down and I'm afraid some of the muscle memory has faded," he said.

His comments will inflame the debate about the government's imposition of restrictions to control the pandemic. Mr Johnson's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak subsidised meals out in August to encourage people to spend money in restaurants and bars, a programme some have blamed for the rise in infections.

