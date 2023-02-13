Mass protest demands better health care in Madrid

MADRID - More than 250,000 people demonstrated on Sunday in Madrid in support of the capital region’s ailing public health service, which is suffering shortages of staff and equipment.

The primary care system in the Madrid area has been under pressure for years due to a lack of resources. So people are increasingly turning to hospital emergency departments, overwhelming them with patients in a situation also seen in some other regions.

Careworkers were among the protesters banging drums and blowing whistles across the capital before converging on city hall.

“Health is not for sale” said protest banners.

Organisers claimed almost a million people joined the demonstration to demand that the regional government – accused of prioritising private health – put more resources into the public system.

Officials said 250,000 people turned out.

“In Spain, the public health system used to be very good,” Madrid resident Anan Santamaria told AFP.

“But in recent years it has really deteriorated, particularly since the pandemic.”

‘A&E overwhelmed’

Her friend Susana Bardillo added: “To have an appointment now, you have to wait weeks. So people go to accident and emergency, where they are totally overwhelmed.

“The professionals are badly treated and the patients are badly treated,” Bardillo said.

Sunday’s protest was the third demanding more resources for health organised by groups representing Madrid residents over the last three months.