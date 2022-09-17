Mass graves discovered in Izyum after Ukraine recaptures city

IZYUM, Ukraine - Multiple bodies have been found with rope round their necks and hands tied at a mass burial site in the city of Izyum, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian police and forensic experts were helping to exhume the bodies at the site, marked by wooden crosses, on the edge of a cemetery in the north-west of the city. White body bags lay on the ground.

The Ukrainian authorities earlier reported the discovery of a mass burial site containing more than 440 bodies in total in Izyum, a front-line Russian stronghold until Ukraine's counter-offensive across the Kharkiv region during the past week.

After recovering swathes of territory in a lightning counter-offensive in the east, the Ukrainian authorities also said they had discovered at least 10 "torture centres" around the Kharkiv region. Police chief Igor Klymenko said two of the sites were found in north-eastern Balakliya.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday lashed out at Russia after the discovery. "Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers," Mr Zelensky said in a statement on social media, adding that the bodies discovered in forests near Izyum included children and people who likely had been tortured.

"This is just one of the mass burial sites discovered near Izyum. In the occupied territories, rampant terror, violence, torture and mass murders have been reigning for months," senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

The United Nations in Geneva said it wanted to send a team to determine the circumstances of the deaths. At a location near Izyum, AFP journalists saw graves topped with crosses and marked with numbers, with one inscription reading: "Ukrainian army, 17 people. Izyum morgue."

The grim discoveries have coincided with fresh developments on the international front, including a White House announcement of a new package of up to US$600 million (S$846 million) in military aid for Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the United States has provided Kyiv with more than US$15 billion in military support, including long-range precision rocket systems.

Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine, and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his forces this month. Ukrainian officials say 9,000 sq km of territory has been retaken, about the size of the island of Cyprus.

"Russia's military has suffered significant losses by now - both in troops and equipment," Ms Lambrecht said in an interview conducted on Wednesday and published on Friday.

"The notion that the Russian forces have virtually unlimited military means at their disposal... is not matched by reality," she added, noting Russia needed to repair a lot of equipment and was having a hard time recruiting enough new personnel. "It will be very interesting to see how large the remaining reserves of the Russian military actually are. I think it is significantly less than we probably initially thought," Ms Lambrecht said.

Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia's ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military adviser told Reuters on Friday, although he added that Russian industry could still manufacture "a lot of ammunition".

REUTERS, AFP