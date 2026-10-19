Marseille official club store looted amid unrest in France

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France had some of its worst unrest in years over the weekend, with thousands of people arrested.

MARSEILLE – Olympique de Marseille said their official store on La Canebiere, the city’s historic main avenue, was looted during the weekend unrest in France, with the Ligue 1 club on Oct 19 condemning the incident.

France had some of its worst unrest in years over the weekend, with thousands of people arrested and shops looted or damaged during protests over high prices and declining public services.

Earlier on Oct 19 , Marseille authorities imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations across the city after violent protests and looting. The measure took effect from midday ( 6am Singapore time ) until 8 p.m. (2am Singapore time).

"Olympique de Marseille condemns in the strongest possible terms the acts of violence and looting targeting its official store on the Canebiere and expresses its solidarity with its partner Puma, which operates the store," the club said in a statement.

"These events have caused significant property damage, forcing the club to temporarily close this store to the public. Fans may, however, continue to visit OM's other official stores in Marseille. The club will inform its fans as soon as conditions allow for a reopening ..."

Marseille are ninth in Ligue 1 after seven matches and return to action on Oct 22 when they visit Austrian side Sturm Graz in the Europa League. REUTERS