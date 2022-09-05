Markets alarmed by Truss' plan to 'turbo-charge' economy

LONDON - Ms Liz Truss is set to become Britain's prime minister this week, with her plan to "turbo-charge" the economy by slashing taxes already worrying investors amid double-digit inflation.

The foreign secretary is the front runner to replace Mr Boris Johnson, and Conservative Party members are expected to name her as their leader on Monday.

She would be taking office after declaring a willingness to run up the budget deficit just as the Bank of England (BOE) is raising interest rates and selling its own holdings of government bonds.

Markets have signalled concern about a Truss premiership as bond traders fret that a flood of gilts may be too much to absorb, triggering higher debt-servicing costs.

Since July 7, when Mr Johnson decided to step aside, borrowing costs on 10-year government bonds have been rising faster than those of the other 22 major bond markets. The British pound has also trailed 132 of the world's 150 top currencies.

Few leaders have taken charge of Britain with the economy in as dire a state. The most comparable moment is in the early 1970s, when Labour's Mr Harold Wilson entered Downing Street after an oil shock and miner strike that left the industry on a three-day week.

Should Ms Truss win, she would inherit inflation that is at 10.1 per cent and on track to breach 20 per cent for the first time since 1974, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

Investors are betting that interest rates will rise to 4.75 per cent by next May, threatening misery for mortgage borrowers more familiar with rates below 1 per cent.

Energy costs are set to absorb as much as a 10th of household spending, pushing as many as half of Britain's 28 million households into fuel poverty.

With the BOE expecting a recession by the end of the year, industry has been told to prepare for orchestrated blackouts this winter. Labour groups are also talking about the first nationwide strike since 1926.

Ms Truss' view is that cutting taxes and regulations will unleash the nation's productive potential and take advantage of the opportunities opened when Britain left the European Union.

"Staking out a libertarian position, Truss' plan to cut taxes will offer little support to those hardest hit by the deepening energy crisis, while creating additional long-term pressure on public finances," said Bloomberg Economics analyst Ana Luis Andrade.

BLOOMBERG