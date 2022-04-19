Mariupol situation difficult but city still holding out: Ukraine

KYIV • The situation in Ukraine's south-eastern port city of Mariupol is "extremely difficult" but the city has not been taken under full control by Russian forces, a spokesman for Ukraine's defence ministry said yesterday.

Speaking at a media briefing, spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk also said that bombing runs by Russian military aircraft had increased of late by more than 50 per cent and that Ukraine's infrastructure had come in for increased targeting.

He echoed remarks made by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a day earlier, when he said troops in the pulverised city were still fighting despite a Russian demand to surrender by dawn on Sunday.

In a related development, Ukraine yesterday called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from Mariupol and one from a steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

"We demand an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for women, children and other civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

The call came after Ukrainian authorities said yesterday they were halting for a second consecutive day the evacuation of civilians from front-line towns and cities in the east of the country, accusing Russian forces of blocking and shelling escape routes.

"Unfortunately, today, April 18, there will be no humanitarian corridors," Ms Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media. "In violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers have not stopped blocking and shelling humanitarian routes."

The Azovstal steelworks are one of the biggest metallurgical plants in Europe, covering more than 11 sq km and overlooking the Sea of Azov. Video and audio footage showed explosions rumbling and smoke rising from the steelworks, which contain myriad buildings, blast furnaces and rail tracks.

Mariupol city hall posted on its Telegram account a letter to Pope Francis from Major Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th marine brigade which is still fighting in the city, and appealing for help.

"I don't have much time to describe all the horrors that I see here every day. Women with children and babies live in bunkers at the (Azovstal) plant. In hunger and cold. Every day under the gunpoint of enemy aircraft. Every day the wounded die because there are no medications. No water, no food... Help save them."

Two captured British men who fought with Ukrainian forces in Mariupol appeared on Russian state TV yesterday and asked to be exchanged for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Ukrainian authorities. It was unclear how freely the two men - Mr Shaun Pinner and Mr Aiden Aslin - were able to talk.