Mario Draghi doesn't want EU envoy job, source says, after Italy backed him

ROME - Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi is not interested in a new job as a European Union envoy, a source close to him said on Thursday, despite the Italian government saying earlier it would support him.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported this week that Mr Draghi was being considered for the position of special envoy for the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy.

Asked about the possible appointment, Rome’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that Mr Draghi could count on Italy’s backing if he was aiming for the position.

A few hours later, the source, who asked not be named, said Mr Draghi was not interested.

Mr Draghi is highly respected in EU circles as a former head of the ECB who helped shore up the euro during the sovereign debt crisis of 2011-2012.

Brussels unveiled the €300 billion (S$430 billion) “Global Gateway” global infrastructure spending plan in 2021, calling it a better, greener alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing launched its plan in 2013 to boost its trade links with the rest of the world.

Central Asia is among the regions where China has since heavily invested.

Mr Draghi’s last job was leading a grand coalition government in Italy during 2021-2022, which was replaced by Ms Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration in October. REUTERS