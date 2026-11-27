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The late 18th-century masterpiece was thought lost for two centuries before its chance rediscovery in the inventory of the Meyer Gallery in Paris.

PARIS - A rare porcelain cup in the shape of a woman’s breast which once belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette fetched a record €2.9 million (S$4.1 million) at auction on Nov 26.

Complete with a moulded pink-tinged ceramic nipple, the late 18th-century masterpiece from the renowned Sevres porcelain factory was thought lost for two centuries before its chance rediscovery in the inventory of the Meyer Gallery in Paris.

The “jatte-teton”, meaning nipple bowl, was one of four such pieces which King Louis XVI once ordered for Marie-Antoinette’s dairy creamery at the royal residence in Rambouillet, south-west of the capital.

The Austrian-born royal was notorious for her extravagant spending, contributing to the souring of public opinion against the monarchy ahead of her execution by guillotine in October 1793 at the age of 37.

Hotel Drouot, which auctioned off the shapely china, said the €2.9 million fee was a record for a Sevres porcelain under the hammer.

The auctioneer, which had estimated that the nipple bowl would sell between one and two million euros, did not reveal who had managed to get their hands on the extravagant piece.

Both Hotel Drouot and the Coutau-Begarie house, which organised the sale, decided to donate part of the auction’s proceeds to the Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity. AFP