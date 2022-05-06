Many still trapped in Mariupol steel plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA (Ukraine) • Scores of civilians, many of them women and children, remained trapped yesterday in underground bunkers at a steel works, the last Ukrainian holdout in the devastated city of Mariupol, but Russia promised a new lull in fighting to allow them to leave.

A Ukrainian fighter who said he was holed up in the vast Azovstal steel works accused Russian forces of breaching the plant's defences, in violation of Moscow's ceasefire pledge, for a third day.

"Heavy, bloody fighting is going on," said Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, in a video posted online.

"Yet again, the Russians have not kept the promise of a ceasefire and have not given an opportunity for the civilians who seek shelter... in basements of the plant to evacuate," he said.

Reuters could not independently verify his account or where he was speaking.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also said fighting had continued in the steel works but gave no details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a phone call yesterday that Russia was still ready to provide safe passage for civilians from Azovstal.

Ukraine's dogged resistance at the vast Azovstal plant has underscored Russia's failure to capture major cities during a 10-week war that has united Western powers in arming Kyiv and punishing Moscow with sanctions.

Russia's military promised to pause its activity in Azovstal during daytime yesterday and for the next two days to allow evacuations.

The Kremlin said humanitarian corridors were in place.

However, nobody from Azovstal was among more than 300 civilians evacuated on Wednesday from Mariupol and other areas in southern Ukraine, the United Nations humanitarian office said.

Pictures released by Russian-backed fighters appeared to show smoke and flames enveloping the Soviet-era Azovstal complex.

Ukrainian officials believe around 200 civilians remain trapped along with fighters in a sprawling network of underground bunkers there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine stood ready to ensure a ceasefire.

"It will take time simply to lift people out of those basements, out of those underground shelters. In the present conditions, we cannot use heavy equipment to clear the rubble away. It all has to be done by hand," Mr Zelensky said.

Ukraine's military general staff said the assault on the plant included air support.

The United States Congress is debating an aid package for Ukraine worth US$33 billion (S$45.7 billion), largely for weapons.

If it gets more supplies, Ukraine could launch a counteroffensive in mid-June, said an adviser to Mr Zelensky.

Mariupol is now under Russian control apart from the steel works, after a weeks-long siege.

In what would be a major historic shift sure to infuriate Moscow, Sweden and Finland may shortly decide to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato). The Nordic neighbours stayed out of Nato during the Cold War, but Moscow's invasion has prompted them to rethink their security needs.

Mr Putin embarked on the war partly to counter the expansion of the Nato alliance, which Ukraine also wants to join.

Meanwhile, the US has provided details on the location of Russia's mobile military headquarters, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike those targets and kill Russian generals, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior US officials.

In response, Russia said such intelligence sharing would not thwart its goals.

Ukrainian officials said they have killed about 12 Russian generals on the battlefield, the newspaper said. The Pentagon and the White House did not respond to requests for comment on the report.

Ukraine and Russia said fighting had been heavy across the south and east over the past day.

REUTERS