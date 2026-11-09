Man who sent racist threats to British Conservative leader Badenoch receives jail sentence

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Kemi Badenoch became the first black woman to head a major British political party when she won a leadership contest two years ago.

LONDON – A man who sent racist threats to the leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail on Nov 9 .

Kieran Kyle, a 43-year-old former teacher from Kent, sent three e-mails to Badenoch in early May 2026 using very offensive racist language and threatening to kill her.

Days earlier, he had also e-mailed her husband, whose address is not in the public domain, using a different racist term and saying she had a “big mouth” and he should “put a leash on her”. He also sent a second e-mail to her husband in May.

Badenoch, 46, became the first black woman to head a major British political party when she won a leadership contest two years ago.

In sentencing remarks, district judge Sam Goozee noted that Badenoch said she had been “profoundly impacted” by the offences, which had caused her stress and alarm for her family, while her husband had found the racial element of the messages “particularly distressing”.

“Weaponising e-mails to intimidate, abuse or terrify elected officials undermines the democratic process,” Goozee said. “People who harass individuals in public life and particularly targeting their religion or race must expect deterrent sentences.”

Kyle had pleaded guilty to two counts of sending communications of an indecent or offensive nature in September.

Badenoch did not immediately respond to a request for comment following Kyle’s sentencing. REUTERS