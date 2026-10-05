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Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years

LONDON, Oct 5 - A Kuwaiti man who tried to enter Israel's embassy in London armed with two knives and carrying a "martyrdom note" was sentenced to life in prison on Monday with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of preparing an act of terrorism.

Abdullah Albadri, 34, attempted to breach the embassy's perimeter in west London in April 2025 before being stopped by armed police officers guarding the site.

Prosecutors said Albadri wanted to attack the embassy in revenge for Israel's actions in Gaza. Evidence presented at trial showed he had researched the embassy's location, carried two knives and was in possession of a note indicating his intention to die as a martyr.

A jury at London's Old Bailey found him guilty in May of preparing an act of terrorism and possessing two bladed articles.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for the terrorism offence. REUTERS