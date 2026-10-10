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Man seriously injured in tiger attack at UK zoo

A man was mauled after entering the tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Britain’s northern city of Doncaster, on Oct 10.

LONDON - A man was attacked and seriously injured on Oct 10 by a tiger at a UK wildlife park in northern England, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports at around 1.30pm (8.30pm in Singapore) of a man entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near the northern city of Doncaster.

“The tiger has subsequently attacked the man and this has resulted in serious injury,” the force said in a statement.

“The tiger remained in the enclosure following the incident and there is no wider risk to the public,” it said.

The park had been evacuated and officers remained at the scene carrying out inquiries, it added.

The wildlife park confirmed that a “serious incident” had taken place at its tiger enclosure, triggering the closure of the attraction.

The park would remain closed on Oct 11, it said. AFP