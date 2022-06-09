Man rams car into crowded Berlin street, killing teacher

BERLIN • A 29-year-old man drove his car into a crowd of people in Berlin yesterday, killing one person as his vehicle veered onto a pavement twice in a district of the German capital popular with tourists and shoppers, police said.

Police identified the driver as a German-Armenian man, whose car eventually crashed into a shop window. He was detained by bystanders and handed over to the authorities.

"It is too early to speculate" about what caused the incident, an Interior Ministry spokesman told a regular federal government news conference in Berlin. Police said it was not yet clear whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.

Germany's Bild newspaper said the person killed was a teacher who had been with a group of her schoolchildren in the street near the war-ravaged Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, one of the German capital's best-known landmarks.

More than a dozen people were injured, a police spokesman at the scene in western Berlin said. Six were in a life-threatening condition, and another three were seriously hurt, the fire service said.

Investigators were looking into whether the incident was a deliberate attack or possibly an accident with a medical cause, a police spokesman said, adding that the driver had received some medical treatment.

Bild newspaper released a picture of the driver being detained, wearing a yellow pullover, jogging trousers and red trainers.

The small silver Renault car was lodged inside a shop after smashing through a plate glass display.

Placards relating to Turkey were discovered in the car but there was no letter of confession, the city's state Interior Minister Iris Spranger said, refuting an earlier media report from Bild.

Blankets covered what appeared to be a body in a cordoned-off area guarded by police. Rescue workers moved apparently conscious people on stretchers towards an ambulance, including one woman sitting up, and another who covered her face with her hand.

Mr Frank Vittchen, a witness at the scene, told Agence France-Presse he was sitting at a fountain nearby when he "heard a big crash and then also saw a person fly through the air".

The vehicle drove "at high speed onto the pavement and didn't brake", he said, with its windows shattering from the impact.

"It all happened so fast," he said.

Another witness who declined to be named said the people hit by the car included a group of 15-to 16-year-olds, and that two teachers were among those injured.

British-American actor John Barrowman posted a series of videos on Twitter from the scene.

"I heard the bang and the crash when we were in a store and then we came out and we just saw the carnage," he said.

The site, on a shopping street near a McDonald's restaurant, was cordoned off. Bystanders looked up at a helicopter circling above.

Berlin's mayor Franziska Giffey said she was deeply affected by the incident and that police were racing to establish what had happened.

"The federal government has of course learnt of this terrible incident in Berlin today and is very concerned and distressed about it," a government spokesman added.

"Our thoughts, our sympathy are with the injured and their relatives."

The incident took place near the scene of a fatal attack on Dec 19, 2016, when Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

Amri then fled to Italy, where Italian police shot him dead.

A police spokesman said that police had learnt from the experience in 2016 in dealing with yesterday's incident.

Germany has been on high alert for car ramming attacks since the 2016 assault, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

In December 2020, a German man ploughed his car through a pedestrian shopping street in the south-western city of Trier, killing four adults and a baby.

Earlier the same year, a German man rammed his car through a carnival procession in the central town of Volkmarsen, injuring dozens of bystanders, including children. He was sentenced to life in jail last year.

