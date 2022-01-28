Man jailed after accosting UK health official Chris Whitty

Footage emerged on social media of two men grabbing Dr Chris Witty around the head as he walked down the street. PHOTOS: @LLOYDHARDY/TWITTER
LONDON (REUTERS) - A man who accosted the British government's top medical adviser Chris Whitty in a video broadcast on social media has been jailed for eight weeks after he admitted intending to cause distress, the BBC said on Thursday (Jan 27).

The video, viewed widely on social media, showed two men jeering as they grabbed Whitty as he walked through a London park last summer.

England's chief medical officer has become one of the most prominent officials during the pandemic, appearing routinely at press conferences alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give advice on the virus and how people should keep themselves safe.

The video prompted wide condemnation, including from Johnson at the time.

Jonathan Chew, 24, on Thursday pleaded guilty to intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The other man, Lewis Hughes, was previously given an eight-week custodial sentence, suspended for two years, the BBC reported.

