French police shoot man after knife attack in central Marseille

MARSEILLE (REUTERS, AFP) – French police shot dead a man in central Marseille on Tuesday (Feb 19) after he stabbed four people in the southern port city, in an attack that did not appear to be terrorism-related, police sources said.

The assailant tried to take a gun out to fire on police officers before they shot him, the source said.

The man wounded two people on a tram and two people in the street, one of them seriously.

The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the centre of the port city, the second largest in France.

Police said they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known.



