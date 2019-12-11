Man guns down 6 in Czech hospital before killing himself

PRAGUE • A man with an illegal gun shot six people dead and wounded three more in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic yesterday, said Prime Minister Andrej Babis and other officials.

The suspect later shot himself dead as police approached his car.

Mr Babis told Czech public television that the shooting took place at about 7am in a waiting room.

The attacker opened fire at people's heads from close range, Mr Babis said.

The Prime Minister cancelled an official visit to Estonia and was heading for the site at the University Hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350km east of Prague.

"It's a huge tragedy," Mr Babis later said. "It's an unfortunate, individual act." He said the suspect had been treated in the hospital, but did not offer details.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said the police found the suspect's car, and the suspect shot himself in the head as they approached. He died from his injuries about half an hour later.

Mr Hamacek said the police will be investigating the suspect's motive. "I'd like to assure the public that there's no danger any more," he added.

The police later identified the suspect as a 42-year-old man.

Several hundred police officers had launched an extensive manhunt, using two helicopters, for the suspect and his silver-grey Renault Laguna car.

Regional police chief Tomas Kuzel said the suspect used an illegally held Czech-made 9mm gun. He said the police believe that the suspect, who had a criminal record, acted alone.

The police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.

Clinic director Jiri Havrlant told the media that four men and two women were dead. Another man and a woman had to be operated on, while one person was more lightly wounded.

All the victims were adult patients who had been waiting for treatment.

