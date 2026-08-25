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Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says

A drone warning outside the Kremlin in Moscow. A network of saboteurs controlled by Russian state services is targeting European countries, Germany’s Spiegel reported, citing Romanian intelligence officials.

FRANKFURT - A Ukrainian man detained in Romania for setting up a stash of guns and ammunition near Berlin is suspected by investigators of being part of a Russian-controlled agent network, Spiegel magazine reported on Aug 25, citing unnamed sources.

Germany’s interior minister said last week that the German authorities were discussing the man’s possible extradition from Romania.

Spiegel cited Polish investigation files as saying that a 24-year-old Ukrainian took a bus from Poland to Berlin on Oct 1, 2025, and picked up two parcels with handguns from a roadside in the east of Berlin to then hide them in the underground depot near a lake in the capital’s south-east.

According to the report, he took a bus back to Poland but was later detained in Bucharest alongside another Ukrainian on suspicion of dispatching parcels with incendiary devices with Ukrainian express delivery service Nova Post.

Spiegel cited Romanian intelligence services as saying the two suspects belong to a network of saboteurs controlled by Russian state services targeting European countries.

The Russian embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

German federal prosecutors declined to comment and the Polish internal security agency and the state prosecutor’s office also did not immediately reply.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said last week he could not rule out the involvement of foreign powers, describing the suspect as a “low-level agent” without knowledge of his line of command.

Dobrindt said at the time the suspect was also held for helping to prepare parcel bomb attacks. REUTERS