Man charged with murder of British teacher

LONDON (REUTERS) - British police said on Monday (Sept 27) they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in Kidbrooke, south London, on the evening of Sept 17 to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Police said they had charged Koci Selamaj, 36, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, with murder. He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday.

Nessa's killing came six months after there was a huge public outcry and demands for action after another woman, Sarah Everard, was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer.

Vigils were held in the local area and across Britain to remember Nessa and to highlight violence against women.